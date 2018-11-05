Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Feeling ok after collision in Sunday's game

Lundqvist seemed fine after Monday's practice, a day after colliding with Sabres defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The Rangers' netminder was brilliant Sunday, turning aside 39 of 40 shots. Lundqvist, however, was involved in a collision with Rasmus Dahlin that left both players a tad shaken up. Neither player left the game and head coach Dan Quinn believes Lundqvist is "good to go". At this point, there's no reason to think he won't start Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens. Meanwhile, for the Habs, Carey Price has already been announced as Tuesday's starter.