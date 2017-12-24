Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Fine effort but takes loss

Lundqvist made 34 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

Lundqvist's game has improved in leaps and bounds of late. He absolutely stoned the Leafs in the third on several great chances, including two breakaways, to keep his team in the game. Lundqvist has been the captain of the Rangers' revival, but at 35, he needs to get some rest to be able to get them to the postseason. Right now, he's on pace for his highest number of starts since 2010-11.