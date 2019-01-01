Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Finishes 2018 in style

Lundqvist turned away 37 shots in Monday's 2-1 road win over the Blues.

The King's only blemish was a sharp-angle snipe from Ryan O'Reilly. Lundqvist caps off the calendar year with a 12-9-7 record and needs only two more victories to tie Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk for sixth all-time in wins at 445.

