Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: First shutout in two seasons

Lundqvist made 33 saves in a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

It was his first shutout in two seasons. His last one came on Nov. 19, 2017. Lundqvist loves to play the Wings -- his save percentage is a sparkling .941 against them. But this was his first game since Jan. 11 and he's been part of a three-headed goaltending monster, sharing time with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Gerogiev. At 37, Lundqvist is on the back end of a great career, but his contract means he'll be paid by the Rangers for another full season.