Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Frustrating season continues
Lundqvist made 36 saves in Sunday's 4-3 road loss to the Kings.
Lundqvist's frustrating 2018-19 campaign continues and the Swedish netminder now has a league-most six regulation losses on the season. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive game that he has given up at least three goals, and at this point, he shouldn't be viewed as an elite fantasy option considering New York's collective struggles as a rebuilding franchise.
