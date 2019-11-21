Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets back on track
Lundqvist made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
After getting knocked around over his previous three starts to the tune of 13 goals against, Lundqvist was on top of his game Wednesday and halted his three-game winless skid (0-2-1). Only an Evgeny Kuznetsov power-play goal in the third period came between Lundqvist and his first shutout of the season. The season-long numbers still aren't pretty, particularly his 3.31 GAA, but it was good to see Lundqvist shut down a strong offensive opponent.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Crown bit tarnished this season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shelled in relief•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Lightning•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pounded by Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.