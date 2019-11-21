Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets back on track

Lundqvist made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

After getting knocked around over his previous three starts to the tune of 13 goals against, Lundqvist was on top of his game Wednesday and halted his three-game winless skid (0-2-1). Only an Evgeny Kuznetsov power-play goal in the third period came between Lundqvist and his first shutout of the season. The season-long numbers still aren't pretty, particularly his 3.31 GAA, but it was good to see Lundqvist shut down a strong offensive opponent.