Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets fourth straight start
Lundqvist will get the start at home against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Newsday reports.
This will be Lundqvist's fourth straight start. He's won the last three, but he's needed a lot of offensive help to make that happen. Overall, he has a 3.08 GAA and a .902 save percentage, as the 35-year-old's struggles dating back to last season continue.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Three straight wins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shines in win over Bolts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to discharge Bolts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 30 in comeback win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...