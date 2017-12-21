Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod against Devils

Lundqvist will be between the pipes for Thursday's tilt versus New Jersey, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

King Henrik is reigning supreme, as he has secured victories in three straight battles while surrendering a mere five markers. The last time these rivals squared off, the Swede made 26 of a possible 28 saves in a winning effort. The Devils will be without their second-leading score, Jesper Bratt (undisclosed), which should improve Lundqvist's chances of coming out on top Thursday.