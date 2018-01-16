Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod against Flyers

Lundqvist will be between the pipes for Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will look to bounce back from a four-goal defeat at the hands of the Penguins on Sunday. The netminder performed well versus the Flyers last season -- he posted a 3-1-0 record with a .927 save percentage -- but has yet to square off with this significantly improved 2017-18 squad. If his teammates end up in the Sin Bin, King Henrik could be in trouble, as Philadelphia is converting on the power play at 21.9 percent (sixth highest in the league).