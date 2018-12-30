Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday

Lundqvist will tend the road twine in Monday's game versus the Blues, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has had a bumpy December with just two wins in eight starts, and he's allowed four or more goals in five of those outings. It's never clear whether the Blues will show up to play, so the range of outcomes for Lundqvist vary immensely. He's bound to turn it around soon, but fantasy owners should proceed with caution until that time comes.