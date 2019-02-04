Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday
Lundqvist will be between the pipes for Monday's home game versus the Kings, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist saw a four-game winning streak come to an end against the Lightning on Saturday and will look to get back to his winning ways. The netminder is sporting a career-worst 3.02 GAA and is probably a long shot to crack the 30-win mark this season -- something he failed to do in 2017-18 as well.
