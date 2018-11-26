Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday

Lundqvist will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with Ottawa, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Despite having faced 40 or more shots on five occasions this season -- including against the Flyers on Friday -- Lundqvist has still managed a 3-2-0 record and .943 save percentage in those outings. The Swede has just one regulation loss in his last nine outings, but faces a Senators squad he has historically struggled against, as he is 16-20-3 lifetime versus Ottawa.