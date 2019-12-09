Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Lundqvist will protect the road cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist will make his first start in over a week, as Alexandar Georgiev was excellent during the last three outings with a .966 save percentage and 1.34 GAA. On the other hand, Lundqvist performed poorly in his last two starts, allowing seven goals on 59 shots -- an .881 save percentage -- en route to two losses. This is an opportune matchup to get back on track, though, as the Kings rank 29th with 2.48 goals per game.

