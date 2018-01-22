Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod

Lundqvist will guard the cage Sunday against Los Angeles, John Giannone of MSG Network reports.

Lundqvist is returning to workhorse form on Broadway, as this will mark his 10th appearance in the Rangers' last 11 games, and he's posted an impressive .934 save percentage during that span. On the other side, Los Angeles has struggled in its last 10 games posting a 2-7-1 record, and since they also rank 20th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.8), Lundqvist appears to have a good opportunity to carry on his strong play.