Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets win No. 450

Lundqvist turned aside 43 of 47 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets to pick up the 450th victory of his career.

Lundqvist becomes the sixth goalie in NHL history to win 450 games. The four goals allowed aren't too bad in the context of Winnipeg's offensive onslaught in this one. While New York's offseason improvements should lead to more goal support, the team's defensive play still leaves a lot to be desired, so Lundqvist should often be busy.