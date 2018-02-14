Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up three early Tuesday

Lundqvist allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

As has been the case way too often this season, Lundqvist was victimized by sloppy defensive play in front of him. The biggest culprit was the normally reliable Rick Nash, who allowed Zach Parise to knock the puck off his stick in Lundqvist's direction before accidentally prodding it over the goal line in his attempt to deny Parise a second chance. All three goals against Lundqvist came in the first 6:17, halting his momentum after a pair of impressive victories.