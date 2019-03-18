Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Going for 450th career win
Lundqvist will start in net for Tuesday's home clash with Detroit, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
The 37-year-old will be going for win number 450, but has been less then stellar lately, going 1-3-1 to go along with a 2.79 GAA and .920 save percentage in his last five starts. Lundqvist draws a solid match up against a Red Wings offense that ranks 26th in goals per game (2.67).
