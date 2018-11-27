Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs sixth November win
Lundqvist stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Mark Stone was the only Ottawa shooter to solve King Henrik, beating the veteran netminder twice. Lundqvist has now won six of nine November starts with a solid .926 save percentage, and so far he's on pace for his best statistical season since 2015-16.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another brilliant effort wasted•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 16 saves in win over Stars•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Stars•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Moves into seventh on NHL win list•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...