Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs sixth November win

Lundqvist stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Mark Stone was the only Ottawa shooter to solve King Henrik, beating the veteran netminder twice. Lundqvist has now won six of nine November starts with a solid .926 save percentage, and so far he's on pace for his best statistical season since 2015-16.

