Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs win after rough start

Lundqvist turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

New Jersey took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but Lundqvist shut the door after that to collect his 18th win of the season. The veteran netminder doesn't offer the consistency he once did, but he's still capable of solid performances and now sports a 2.79 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last six starts.