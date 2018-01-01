Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs Winter Classic win
Lundqvist saved 31 of 33 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and improved Lundqvist to an 18-9-4 record, .922 save percentage and 2.56 GAA for the campaign. Those are solid numbers in all fantasy settings, as the veteran Swede has settled in, and the Rangers have gone 17-6-3 since the calendar flipped to November. Fantasy owners can continue to start Lundqvist confidently in the majority of matchups.
