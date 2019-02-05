Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Guarding goal Friday

Lundqvist will start in net Friday against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist owns noticeably better numbers on home ice this season, sporting a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage. His 10-6-6 record at Maison Square Garden backs up the strong play and suggests he should have a good shot of returning to the win column Friday after a pair of losses.