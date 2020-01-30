Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Guarding goal Saturday

Lundqvist will defend the net Saturday in Detroit, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist surrendered five goals in his last start Jan. 11 versus St. Louis and has allowed a combined nine between his last two outings. The veteran netminder owns a .907 save percentage that matches last season, marking the two worst of his career. He's certainly no longer the Rangers' workhorse between the pipes but could return to the win column Saturday versus a Red Wings team averaging a league-worst 2.15 goals per game on home ice.