Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Guarding goal Saturday
Lundqvist will defend the net Saturday in Detroit, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist surrendered five goals in his last start Jan. 11 versus St. Louis and has allowed a combined nine between his last two outings. The veteran netminder owns a .907 save percentage that matches last season, marking the two worst of his career. He's certainly no longer the Rangers' workhorse between the pipes but could return to the win column Saturday versus a Red Wings team averaging a league-worst 2.15 goals per game on home ice.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Roughed up on road•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Dealing with illness•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No luck in Calgary•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pegged for first start of decade•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Rarely tested in relief appearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.