Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Has rough outing in second part of back-to-back
Lundqvist allowed seven goals on 37 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.
It was the Swedish netminder's worst outing since he allowed seven goals in two periods during a game last season. Lundqvist had a weekend to forget, as he yielded 12 goals in five periods. Without backup Ondrej Pavelec (lower body), it's very likely the Rangers will ask Lundqvist to continue to work through this slump. Keep in mind, though, that Lundqvist is receiving very little help from his teammates these days. Even if he returns to the top of his game, there could be poor stat lines on the horizon.
