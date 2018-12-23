Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Headed for Sunday's start
Lundqvist is expected to draw the start Sunday against the Flyers, John Boruk of NBC 10 reports.
Although King Henrik starting has not been entirely confirmed, Alexandar Georgiev drew the start Saturday against the potent Maple Leafs, so it makes perfect sense the Rangers will turn to Lundqvist in the second half of the back-to-back. This will be Lundqvist's first game action since Dec. 16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...