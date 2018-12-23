Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Headed for Sunday's start

Lundqvist is expected to draw the start Sunday against the Flyers, John Boruk of NBC 10 reports.

Although King Henrik starting has not been entirely confirmed, Alexandar Georgiev drew the start Saturday against the potent Maple Leafs, so it makes perfect sense the Rangers will turn to Lundqvist in the second half of the back-to-back. This will be Lundqvist's first game action since Dec. 16.