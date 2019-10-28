Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup duties

Lundqvist (lower body) will back up Alexandar Georgiev during Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist was deemed "day-to-day" after sitting out Monday's practice, but this injury won't linger much longer. The Rangers will still exercise caution by starting Georgiev in the matchup, and Lundqvist will be available in case of emergency. If he avoids a setback, Lundqvist should be ready for Saturday's game against the Predators.