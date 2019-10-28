Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup duties
Lundqvist (lower body) will back up Alexandar Georgiev during Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist was deemed "day-to-day" after sitting out Monday's practice, but this injury won't linger much longer. The Rangers will still exercise caution by starting Georgiev in the matchup, and Lundqvist will be available in case of emergency. If he avoids a setback, Lundqvist should be ready for Saturday's game against the Predators.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased to bench by Bruins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cools down hot-starting Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Busy in loss to Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.