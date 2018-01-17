Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Holds off Flyers for 20th win

Lundqvist stopped 25 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

With Tuesday's win, Lundqvist now sports a 20-11-4 record, .924 save percentage and 2.54 GAA for the campaign. Those marks are even more impressive considering he started the year with 2-4-2, .900 and 3.12 marks. The veteran revamped his style to become more aggressive in an effort to combat his slower reaction time, and the new approach is clearly working. With the Rangers allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the league, it's not an ideal fantasy setup, but Lundqvist's track record and current form trump his surroundings until proven otherwise.