Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Holds off Flyers for 20th win
Lundqvist stopped 25 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
With Tuesday's win, Lundqvist now sports a 20-11-4 record, .924 save percentage and 2.54 GAA for the campaign. Those marks are even more impressive considering he started the year with 2-4-2, .900 and 3.12 marks. The veteran revamped his style to become more aggressive in an effort to combat his slower reaction time, and the new approach is clearly working. With the Rangers allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the league, it's not an ideal fantasy setup, but Lundqvist's track record and current form trump his surroundings until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 42 shots in loss to Penguins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No rest for the weary•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 38 saves in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes defeat to Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...