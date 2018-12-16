Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Home starter versus Vegas

Lundqvist will start in the home net in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Lundqvist's last week was bumpy, as he allowed at least four goals in each of his last three starts and dropped two of those decisions. The King face a tough competition to right the ship, as the Golden Knights produce oodles of good chances with a 54.26 Corsi For percentage, ranking fourth in the league. Lundqvist benefits from the home matchup, however, as his season-long stats at home -- .932 save percentage and 2.20 GAA -- are impressive.