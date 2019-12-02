Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Hosting Vegas on Monday

Lundqvist is in the starter's net at Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll get the nod at home against the Golden Knights, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has benefited from the Rangers tightening up defensively of late, going 3-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .929 save percentage over his past five starts. He'll look to keep rolling against a middling Vegas offense that's potting 2.86 goals per game.