Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Monday

Lundqvist will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Lundqvist hasn't lost in regulation in his previous four outings, in which he talled a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage. King Henrik has almost single-handedly kept the Rangers in playoff contention to start the season and will look for career win No. 437 versus the Canucks -- a team he has beaten eight times in 13 matchups.