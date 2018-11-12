Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Monday
Lundqvist will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Lundqvist hasn't lost in regulation in his previous four outings, in which he talled a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage. King Henrik has almost single-handedly kept the Rangers in playoff contention to start the season and will look for career win No. 437 versus the Canucks -- a team he has beaten eight times in 13 matchups.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 28 shots in OT loss to Red Wings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bests Habs in MSG•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Montreal•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Feeling ok after collision in Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Brilliant in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...