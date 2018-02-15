Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Thursday
Lundqvist will guard the visitors' goal Thursday against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lundqvist dropped another contest Tuesday against the Wild after seemingly getting back on track with a pair of wins against the Jets and Flames in the two games prior. The veteran netminder is in the midst of a second straight poor season statistically, owning a 23-18-4 record to go along with a 2.74 GAA and a .919 save percentage prior to Thursday's affair. Considering the Islanders tally 3.52 goals per game at home, it may be another rough night ahead for The King.
