Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Tuesday

Lundqvist will get the starting nod against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist returns to the crease after what amounts to a two-game benching in favor of Ondrej Pavelec. There should be no doubt that the Rangers' crease belongs to King Henrik, but certainly coach Alain Vigneault is hoping the stint on the bench helps the netminder shake off a disastrous 2-4-2 start to the season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the veteran will face off with a Vegas squad that is icing the league's third most potent offense (3.78 goals per game) and has dropped just one game this year.