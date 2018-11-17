Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal versus Panthers
Lundqvist will start in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist's last outing was troubling as he yielded five goals on 17 shots to the Islanders and was yanked after two periods. That outing brought his save percentage down to a .915, and he'll look to get back on track against a Panthers team that ranks seventh in the league with a 51.98 Corsi For percentage.
