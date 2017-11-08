Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Wednesday against Boston
Lundqvist will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist hasn't been great of late, registering a 2.98 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last four starts. However, despite his mediocre play, he's managed to pick up four consecutive wins over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling Wednesday and earn his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Bruins squad that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this season, ninth in the NHL.
