Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In net Sunday

Lundqvist will get the start for Sunday's tilt against Detroit, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist will try and retool his game during this match in the Garden, as prior to sitting out the last two contests he allowed 35 goals in his last 10 appearances, putting up just a .881 save percentage. Of courses, the 35-year-old is still locked in for the majority of the starting duties, and with Detroit's offense posting subpar numbers this season -- they rank 27th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.59) -- Lundqvist will try and rebuild his confidence in this favorable matchup.