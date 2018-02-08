Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In net Wednesday

Lundqvist will guard the home net Wednesday against the Bruins, Ashley Scharge of Sirius/XM NHL Network Radio reports.

The King stopped 39 shots during Monday's game against the Stars, but it wasn't enough for him to break a streak of five straight losses in goal. He will take another stab at it Wednesday, but squares off against a Bruins club that enters having won eight of its last nine games.

