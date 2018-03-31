Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In visitor net Saturday
Lundqvist will tend the visiting net for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.
Lundqvist set aside 30 of the 33 shots he faced in his last contest, but it wasn't enough for him to avoid an overtime loss to the Capitals. The veteran netminder will attempt to get back in the win column Saturday for the first time since March 2 against the Flames but could have a tough time doing so against a Hurricanes club averaging 3.47 goals per game in March.
