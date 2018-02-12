Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Knocks off Jets
Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg.
What a game from the Swede, who capped his performance off with an impressive 17-save showing in the third period. Lundqvist has now won back-to-back starts (and 23 on the year) after an ugly six-game losing streak, and owners will be hoping he can continue to build momentum with three games remaining on the team's current road trip.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Jets•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 28 saves in win over Flames•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased in defeat•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In net Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 39 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Squaring off against Dallas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...