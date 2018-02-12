Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Knocks off Jets

Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

What a game from the Swede, who capped his performance off with an impressive 17-save showing in the third period. Lundqvist has now won back-to-back starts (and 23 on the year) after an ugly six-game losing streak, and owners will be hoping he can continue to build momentum with three games remaining on the team's current road trip.