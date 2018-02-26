Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Lets in three in loss

Lundqvist made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

That's five games in a row where Lundqvist has allowed at least three goals and also his fifth-straight loss. The 35-year-old is having a season to forget, as he now has a 2.89 GAA and a .914 save percentage. As the Rangers trade players off to rebuild, things aren't likely to get any easier.