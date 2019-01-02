Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking for elusive home win
Lundqvist will start in goal Wednesday evening against host Pittsburgh.
The 36-year-old goalie has faced the Penguins more than any other team in his illustrious career, posting a 29-23-11 record, 2.53 GAA and .913 save percentage against the arctic birds over 63 games. Lundqvist will vie for his first win at home since Nov. 26.
