Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking sharp for old king
Lundqvist made 27 saves through overtime in a 5-4 shootout victory over Florida on Saturday night.
The old King is 10-8-3 this season and is maintaining solid ratios (2.68 GAA and .919 save percentage). Lundqvist needs his rest to excel, but right now, it doesn't look like there's a slow down in his game. Keep hauling him out into your blue paint.
