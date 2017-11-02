Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to discharge Bolts

Lundqvist will start in goal on the road Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. He'll face a Lightning team currently ranked first in the Eastern Conference.

The King's been in Vezina Trophy contention in 10 of 12 seasons over the course of his illustrious career, but he hasn't been a finalist for that piece of hardware the last two campaigns. As a result, it's no surprise to see him on some fantasy-league benches these days. Lundqvist owns a 3-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .898 save percentage through 10 starts, so consider alternatives on this heavy 12-game daily slate.