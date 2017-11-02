Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to discharge Bolts
Lundqvist will start in goal on the road Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. He'll face a Lightning team currently ranked first in the Eastern Conference.
The King's been in Vezina Trophy contention in 10 of 12 seasons over the course of his illustrious career, but he hasn't been a finalist for that piece of hardware the last two campaigns. As a result, it's no surprise to see him on some fantasy-league benches these days. Lundqvist owns a 3-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .898 save percentage through 10 starts, so consider alternatives on this heavy 12-game daily slate.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 30 in comeback win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes just 20 saves in 4-1 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Finally gets second win of season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...