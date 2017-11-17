Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to rebound in Columbus
Lundqvist will start in goal Friday evening, fielding shots from host Columbus.
Hank was yanked from his start against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, allowing four goals on 34 shots on the way to his fifth loss in 16 games. The King is on pace for roughly 27 wins, and if he keeps this pace he'll finish with fewer than 30 victories in a season for the first time in his career -- this isn't counting the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign when he still had 24 wins in 43 appearances. Columbus features six skaters with shooting percentages of at least 15.4, which means Lundqvist will need to be dialed in to avoid a similar fate as the last time he posted up between the posts.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled against Chicago•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Chicago•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Backstrops Rangers to six straight wins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes for matinee•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 31 of 33 shots in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Wednesday against Boston•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...