Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to rebound in Columbus

Lundqvist will start in goal Friday evening, fielding shots from host Columbus.

Hank was yanked from his start against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, allowing four goals on 34 shots on the way to his fifth loss in 16 games. The King is on pace for roughly 27 wins, and if he keeps this pace he'll finish with fewer than 30 victories in a season for the first time in his career -- this isn't counting the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign when he still had 24 wins in 43 appearances. Columbus features six skaters with shooting percentages of at least 15.4, which means Lundqvist will need to be dialed in to avoid a similar fate as the last time he posted up between the posts.