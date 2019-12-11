Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses battle with Kings
Lundqvist gave up two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Lundqvist was beat by Dustin Brown late in the first period and Tyler Toffoli in the middle frame. The Swede has now lost three straight games (0-2-1) with nine goals allowed in that span. For the season, King Henrik has a 7-7-2 record with a 3.15 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Rangers continue their road trip Thursday in San Jose, but it's unclear if Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev will draw that start.
