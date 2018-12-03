Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses home start to Jets
Lundqvist allowed three goals on 42 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
The Rangers blew a 3-0 third-period lead to force overtime. The 36-year-old Swede has been very solid to date but has not gotten much support from his teammates. Lundqvist's fantasy value is badly hurt by New York's collective inability to score. His record moves to 9-8-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage.
