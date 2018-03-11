Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses third straight

Lundqvist allowed three goals on 35 shots during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

The Swedish netminder stopped 29 of 31 at even strength, but that wasn't enough with a Panthers' power-play goal and a superior shootout effort from Florida. This loss is Lundqvist's third straight, which is something that is becoming more commonplace for the former Vezina winner because the Rangers sold off so many pieces at the trade deadline. Lundqvist is three losses away from a career high.