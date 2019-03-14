Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses to Canucks

Lundqvist allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old continues to experience an inconsistent season. Over the last month, he's posted a save percentage above .950 twice and below .900 twice. During that stretch, he's 1-3-2 with a .905 save percentage overall. Lundqvist is 18-18-10 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 46 games this season.