Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losing streak continues
Lundqvist stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Montreal's final goal came into an empty net. Lundqvist is now 0-3-1 over his last four starts and 1-5-2 since the beginning of February, posting a 3.14 GAA and .907 save percentage over the last month. The 37-year-old isn't the franchise goalie he once was and with the Rangers out of playoff contention, Alexandar Georgiev should see an increased workload down the stretch in Lundqvist's place.
