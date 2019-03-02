Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losing streak continues

Lundqvist stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal came into an empty net. Lundqvist is now 0-3-1 over his last four starts and 1-5-2 since the beginning of February, posting a 3.14 GAA and .907 save percentage over the last month. The 37-year-old isn't the franchise goalie he once was and with the Rangers out of playoff contention, Alexandar Georgiev should see an increased workload down the stretch in Lundqvist's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories