Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losses continue to pile up
Lundqvist allowed a pair of goals on 31 shots Sunday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Lundqvist will see his overall record fall to 10-9-6 with a 2.83 GAA and .915 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder has played well this season despite his record suggesting otherwise, though Lundqvist has struggled of late going 0-2-2 over his last four starts. The Rangers will now have three days off for the holidays, but one should expect Lundqvist to be between the pipes when the team reconvenes to battle the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
