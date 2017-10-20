Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losses fourth straight

Lundqvist stopped 35 of 38 shots but just one of three shootout attempts during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Lundqvist is 1-3-2 with a .905 save percentage and 3.15 GAA through seven appearances this season, and the Rangers are in the basement of the Metropolitan Division with just four points and a single win. All the blame doesn't fall on the veteran goalie, of course, but it's certainly proving quickly to be a poor fantasy setup. Historically, Lundqvist has been a little bit of a slow starter over the years, and on paper, the Rangers should probably be more competitive. Still, the Blueshirts are allowing the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.8), so there are likely both systematic and personnel shortcomings at work here.