Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 14 saves against Devils
Lundqvist played the first two periods of Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, turning aside 14 of 15 shots.
The 36-year-old gave way to Marek Mazanec in the third period, but Lundqvist looked ready for the regular season while he was in the crease, holding New Jersey off the scoreboard until the 4:17 mark of the second period. Coming off a career-worst 2.98 GAA last year, the veteran will likely be afforded more rest in 2018-19 than in previous seasons as the Rangers try to get him back to his Vezina-winning form.
